With a design sensibility that bridges East and West, CLOT founder Edison Chen brings his expressive style to a fresh collab. Pairing DNA from the AJ13 with the coveted 'Flint' colourway, he delivers an original look that remains rooted in Jordan heritage. Full of intricate detailing (check out the holographic Jade hangtag and the 2-layer mesh-foam upper), Chen effortlessly merges icons so you can step into the future of off-court style. Insole graphics and rubberised tongue logos seal the deal—this is an undeniably impeccable look.

SKU: DO2155-100

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair