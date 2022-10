Bring a little prosperity to your wardrobe with these Jordan x CLOT water-repellent pants. Relaxed and functional (personalise them with zips at the ankle), the design's colours and circular micro-quilting nod to the iconic AJ13 "Flint". Jade embellishments finish the look, turning heads and spreading good fortune wherever you go.

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Indonesia

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair