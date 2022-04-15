Originally created for the hardwood, the Dunk later took to the streets—and as they say, the rest is history. More than 35 years after its debut, the silhouette still delivers bold, defiant style and remains a coveted look for crews across both sport and culture.

Now, the university hoops OG returns covered in Aura and Phantom nubuck overlays with calm and cool colour blocking. Modern footwear technology brings the design's comfort into the 21st century, while a Fossil Rose Swoosh steals the show.

SKU: DH7577-001