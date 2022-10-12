  • Help
Nike SNKRS Web
Nike SNKRS Web

Younger Kids' Dunk Low

Argon

MRP : ₹ 5 495.00

incl. of all taxes

(Also includes all applicable duties)

loading

Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair

Toddlers' Dunk Low

Argon

MRP : ₹ 3 995.00

incl. of all taxes

(Also includes all applicable duties)

loading

Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair

Disabled flag: SNKRS_flagging_enabled_example