Younger Kids' Dunk Low
Argon
MRP : ₹ 5 495.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:
Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch
30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair
Toddlers' Dunk Low
Argon
MRP : ₹ 3 995.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:
Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch
30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair