Some say distance makes the heart grow fonder. In the case of the 'Argon' Dunk, a truer sentiment was never spoken. Once a Japan-only exclusive—IYKYK—the coveted colourway is now yours for the taking. The tonal-blue upper and pulsing crisp white accents make a flashy statement to any outfit, while strikingly smooth leather and an ultra-plush collar complete the design. So go ahead and say it: GOT 'EM.

SKU: DM0121-400

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Indonesia

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair