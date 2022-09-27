Worn well and well worn, the Dunk returns once again to match the original shape, look and feel of the '85 high top. Sun-washed Barely Rose denim brings a burst of energy on even the hottest days. Raw-edge detailing and contrast stitching add a free-spirited look to any outfit. And the aged midsole delivers a little hook-shot spirit back onto the streets. So lace up and take your game anywhere—in cushioned high-top comfort.

SKU: DQ8799-100

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair