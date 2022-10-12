Re-imagine what it means to be you. Celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, this fresh take on our boundary-pushing icon honours motion and fluidity. Vibrant, overlapping Swooshes energise your look, gradient colouring blurs the traditional rainbow design and soft, shimmering material on the upper makes your style effortless. Flowing deco stitching and wavy lines throughout invigorate the timeless wardrobe staple, while classic Summit White and black accents keep it easy to style. The Be True carabiner lets you carry what's meaningful to you about the LGBTQIA+ community. A shoe you'll reach for again and again, it's bold and meant to be seen—just like you.

SKU: DR5491-100