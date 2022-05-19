Looking to nature for inspiration, the Air Max Terrascape 97 reworks the iconic '90s design by upping the durability and equipping it with sustainable materials. Made from at least 20% recycled content by weight, from the Swoosh to the Nike Grind outsole, no detail is overlooked. Breathable mesh accents pair with durable plastics (made from some recycled content) in high-wear areas for a technical look that's functional and outdoor friendly. Bursts of Vivid Green give it a fresh glow, while the speckled midsole finishes it off with a playful, '90s vibe.

