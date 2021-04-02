Skepta has left an indelible mark on music in London and beyond with his game-changing flow and expansive creative universe—but he's also had a profound impact on footwear by applying his aesthetic to a handful of iconic Air Max designs. His latest collaboration re-imagines another treasured style from a golden age in sneaker history, the Air Max Tailwind V.



For this Sk Air edition, Skepta drew inspiration from the natural world. Anchored by the concept of creative rebirth—represented by the butterfly and its metamorphosis—Skepta's take on the design utilises a sublimated print depicting butterfly wings surrounded by structural black webbing pulled from the Air Max Tailwind V Plus. The shoe integrates bold accents of Chrome from the Sk Shox, while subtle iridescence around the heel nods to the thermographic cover art from Skepta's 2019 album Ignorance Is Bliss.