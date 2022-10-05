We asked the Nike soothsayer what your future holds. The answer? A whole lot of comfort. Built around the concept of "point-loading" (translation: great responsiveness, better sensation and improved cushioning), the Air Max Scorpion opens a new chapter in the book of footwear magic. Consult the crystal ball again, and you'll see a disruptive design that pairs super-soft chenille fabric with incredibly lightweight Flyknit. Meanwhile, dashes of Lemon Wash pulse against a neutral upper for a fashion-meets-sport aesthetic—the perfect finish for your spellbinding look.

SKU: DJ4701-001

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Viet Nam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair