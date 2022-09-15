Casual flair 101: Hemp canvas, tick. Suede mudguard, tick. Crepe outsole aesthetic, tick. Turning back the clocks to 2004, we're reissuing the coveted Air Max 1 'Crepe Hemp'. Ready to complete your look, its Mint Foam accents pulse against the easy-to-style Medium Brown and Natural upper, while textured materials put you a step above the rest. For a high-end finish, its distinct (and super soft) outsole adds an air of sophistication that'll keep heads turning. Step on in, there's no containing your next move.

SKU: FD5088-200

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair