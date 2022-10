The Air Jordan 6 always takes it back to MJ's first ring. Debuting in 1991, he rode the AJ6 past every opponent and obstacle en route to his first of six titles. Now returning decades later, it arrives covered in a signature colour from MJ's student-athlete days. And let's not forget—he won a university title before heading to the pros, making this blue-hued make-up a heritage colourway in his remarkable basketball journey. Celebrate the birth of a living legend through the Air Jordan 6 'University Blue'.

SKU: CT8529-410