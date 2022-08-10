Allez! Allez! Allez! Jordan and Paris Saint-Germain come together again, this time with an update to the AJ5. "PANAME" branding (a nickname for Paris) is featured throughout, while the iced outsole dons a co-branded Jumpman and PSG logo stamped into the heel. Pairing the best elements from the original—like lace toggles, premium leather and the iconic spiky midsole—with the sophistication of Parisian fashion (check out the "waxed" label on the heel), it delivers coveted clout with every step.

SKU: DX6325-204

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair