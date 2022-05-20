A matchless look gets perfected with the Air Jordan 5 Low x CLOT. Taking inspiration from Chinese culture, CLOT founder Edison Chen delivers an expressive look that bridges coast to coast. The all-black, textile upper with satin sheen pairs with jade-coloured beads for a harmonious look, while Fire Red accents fuse coveted AJ5 colours to every step. Stylised sūzhōu mǎzi numerals on the heel (a fresh take on MJ's number) and the glow-in-the-dark outsole and side vents add flair to your outfit day or night. Signing off: the embroidered branding on the heel seals the day, celebrating this rare collab that'll leave others gawking as you pass by.

