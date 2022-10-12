Bring some harmony to your outfit with this fresh AJ5 colourway. Subtle splashes of Dark Concord against white leather will make you feel like royalty, while a reflective-design tongue and iced outsole unveil hidden gems. Flawless details from the original like the side vents, spiky midsole and clear lace lock tie it all together, giving these classic kicks that biting allure.

SKU: DD0587-141

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair