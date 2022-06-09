Breathe a breath of fresh air this summer with the unforgettable Air Jordan 4. The canvas upper with a sublimated tie-dye graphic creates a visual wonder to get lost in, while the galaxy-like pattern pairs with black and Cement Grey accents for a balanced edge that bridges zen-like style with street-smart fashion. Translucent plastic on the wings, eyelets and heel tab completes the head-turning look that takes you away with the meditative comfort of Nike Air cushioning.

