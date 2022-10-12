It's the return of a legend: the Tinker Hatfield design that solidified MJ's relationship with Nike returns to its original 1988 form. Fire Red accents and cracked black and Iron Grey leather on the toe and heel nod to the iconic release, while "NIKE AIR" written on the back brings true throwback appeal. Speaking of Air—you can count on the tried-and-tested cushioning underfoot to keep you going.

SKU: DN3707-160

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Net Quantity: 1 Pair