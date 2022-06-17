The legendary Tinker Hatfield design that solidified MJ's relationship with Nike returns with an artisan touch. Dubbed the 'Desert Elephant', its aged aesthetic (showcased with rich textures and earth-tone colours) brings a sophisticated look to any outfit. Tumbled black leather nods to the iconic 'Black Cement' release from '94, bridging past with present, while a special sockliner celebrates the inspiration behind the original.

SKU: CT8532-008

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Net Quantity: 1 Pair