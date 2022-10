Rain or shine, this AJ3 lets you call the shots. From premium Archaeo Brown leather to richly textured textiles, it bridges classic Jordan style with the great outdoors. Nature-inspired colours keep it easy to style, while embroidered detailing on the toe and heel reference the iconic elephant print from the original. Plus, a fleece collar lining? Bliss defined.

SKU: DR8869-200

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Viet Nam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair