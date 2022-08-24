You might not be able to catch the gingerbread man, but at least you get a chance to catch this coveted reissue. Revisiting the famed colourway unveiled in 1999, the AJ14 'Light Ginger' dons premium leather for an elevated look and feel. Meanwhile, Zoom Air in the forefoot and heel gives you the head start you need to stay ahead of the pack. So get going and nab a pair of these kicks—the last MJ signature model worn on court for Chicago by His Airness himself.

