Vive la France! Dressed in French Blue and White (and accented with a red Jumpman on the tongue), this AJ13 elevates the edgy original from '97 with a dose of pure Parisian flair. Synthetic suede on the heel and midsole-wrap don the iconic blue hue synonymous with other beloved J's. Dimpled white side panels, done in tumbled leather, boost the high-fashion appeal. And capping it off, the green cat's eye emblem on the back and panther paw-inspired outsole honour MJ's slick "Black Cat" alter ego.

SKU: 414571-164

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair