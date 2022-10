"Quality inspired by the greatest player ever". That pretty much sums up MJ's original signature shoe, dressed up in fashion-forward Vachetta Tan and black. Crisp leather overlays age to perfection, while black denim underlays deliver a fresh finish. Classic branding honours the look that redefined basketball and off-court style as we know it.

SKU: 555088-202

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair