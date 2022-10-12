No need to call for a ride, the AJ1 "Taxi" will get you where you need to go. Donning Taxi yellow on the toe, heel and outsole against crisp black overlays, this classic take on the shoe that launched MJ's signature line looks right at home on your city's streets. Premium leather, the woven tongue label and a debossed Wings logo seal the deal.

SKU: 555088-711

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair