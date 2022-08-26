Call it an "unfinished" masterpiece. This crafted take on the AJ1 Low is all about exposed and frayed edges, bringing a deconstructed aesthetic to your favourite kicks. Durable textile throughout and a debossed perf pattern on the toe elevate the look, while a utilitarian black and Smoke Grey colourway sets the tone for any outfit. The finishing touch? Ultra-comfortable Air cushioning, keeping you happy on your feet for the journey ahead.

