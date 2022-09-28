Capture a moment in history in these new Air Jordan Is. When the AJ I debuted in 1985, Nike designers went against tradition with a multi-coloured sneaker that would stand out on a court of all-white basketball sneakers. Decades later, the AJ I has re-defined tradition through MJ's legendary play and revolutionary colourways. This AJ I continues that against-the-grain attitude with new black and orange colour blocking. Premium crinkled leather with a cream midsole give these AJ I's a vintage look and texture, but the full patent leather upper provides a shine that's meant to last. They're like a pair frozen in time—worn-in, but never actually worn.