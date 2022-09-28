Heritage
Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére
Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took to the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will, while capturing the imaginations of fans worldwide.
Younger Kids' Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére
Sail and Burgundy
MRP : ₹ 6 295.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)
Toddler Air Jordan 1 x A Ma Maniére
Sail and Burgundy
MRP : ₹ 4 995.00
incl. of all taxes
(Also includes all applicable duties)