DNA splicing at its best: the ACG-inspired Air Huarache. Recreated with an outdoorsy colourway, this twist on the Tinker Hatfield icon takes you straight to the trails. Crafted from supple nubuck leather and featuring a Huarache graphic on the insole (re-done in the Mowabb font), it bridges rugged mountain aesthetics and a fast-paced design. The round laces, paint-splatter midsole and stretchy "hug your foot" fabric round off the ways this shoe is gonna take you places.
SKU: DD1068-201
Product Information:
Country of Origin: Vietnam
Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer
Marketed by:
Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch
30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore
Net Quantity: 1 Pair