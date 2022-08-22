DNA splicing at its best: the ACG-inspired Air Huarache. Recreated with an outdoorsy colourway, this twist on the Tinker Hatfield icon takes you straight to the trails. Crafted from supple nubuck leather and featuring a Huarache graphic on the insole (re-done in the Mowabb font), it bridges rugged mountain aesthetics and a fast-paced design. The round laces, paint-splatter midsole and stretchy "hug your foot" fabric round off the ways this shoe is gonna take you places.

SKU: DD1068-201

Product Information:

Country of Origin: Vietnam

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair