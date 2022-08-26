The shoe doctor called—20/40 brings the vision. Celebrating 40 years of hoops-to-street style, the AF-1 "West Indies" returns to true form. Originally dropped 20 years ago, the White and Classic Green colourway was the first of 4 releases celebrating NYC's West Indian Day Parade Carnival. Crisp leather, embroidered details and island-hopping insoles reinforce its appeal while the mesh collar, woven tongue label and "West Indies" dubrae up your game with off-court allure.

