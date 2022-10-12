UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi redefines the Air Force 1 with a trail-ready twist. The waterproof GORE-TEX fabric sleeve keeps wet conditions at bay, while a full-ankle lacing system (inspired by an all-round ACG icon, the Air Revaderchi) adds support. Utilitarian details like metal dubraes, pull tabs on the heel and a plastic tongue logo add rugged durability that seals the deal.

