We've teamed up with Billie Eilish to pull the AF-1 into a future-forward realm. With at least 8% Nike Grind material in the outsole and soft, synthetic nubuck leather (made from some recycled content), it lets you do good by looking good. The 4 extra straps with metal hardware modernise the look, while the bulkier design adds Billie's signature oversized style. Make the streets your stage—we're listening.

