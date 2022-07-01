Go up, down, around and through in these untameable bring backs first released into the wild in '94. Forged from tough materials like durable leather, a sticky rubber toe cap and neoprene-like underlays, your adventure is their command. The rugged outsole and retro colours (echoing '90s ACG) mix one part get-yourself-out-of-town with one part classic outdoors style. And because we're all about details, the round laces are easy to grab with gloved hands, while pull tabs add a clip-in point to attach your kicks to the backpack. Built for whatever you throw at them—the ACG Air Mada.

SKU: DO9332-200

Product Information:

Country of Origin: China

Declaration of Importer: Direct import by the individual customer

Marketed by:

Nike Global Trading B.V. Singapore Branch

30 Pasir Panjang Road, #10-31/32, Mapletree Business City, 117440, Singapore

Net Quantity: 1 Pair