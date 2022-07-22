Rp 1,729,000.00

Major league throwback = style that sticks. Celebrating the timeless appeal of baseball kits with colour blocking and nostalgic details, the Nike SB Dunk delivers a dash of sport-inspired irreverence every time you land a trick. Graphics under the tongue, exaggerated stitching around the Swoosh and a splash of Bubblegum Pink "stuck" to the outsole add extra flavour. Meanwhile, the breathable knit textile up top and Zoom Air cushioning underfoot will keep you from striking out during even the longest skate sessions.

SKU: DO9395-400