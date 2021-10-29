Nike, sacai and UNDERCOVER join forces in a triple collaboration that takes the LDWaffle—a creative combination of the LDV and the Waffle Racer—to the next level. Chitose Abe's hybrid creation is injected with the vision of designer Jun Takahashi, exploring new colours and materials.

Through the lens of UNDERCOVER, this LDWaffle features new colour combinations, using a Night Maroon nylon base so its Team Royal Swoosh and accents truly pop. Leather overlays and suede underlays mix with a Pail Ivory midsole, giving this modern classic an aged look. UNDERCOVER branding hits the back tongue label, and to tie the design together, Nike x sacai x UNDERCOVER branding is typed along the heel piece for an understated logo expression. It's a fresh take on a design that was already in a league of its own.

SKU: DJ4877-600