A revered icon of both basketball and pop-culture history, the Air Jordan IV has a long line of storied colourways in its 32-year history. One of the most remarkable, the Black Cat, spawned from one of MJ's nicknames, is back. This retro nearly mirrors its 2006 release, going black to black to black like a true champion. A monochromatic silhouette of nubuck leather and graphite matte finishes are alongside recognisable OG features like hard-shell moulds holding down the lacestay, and breathable netting on the vamp. With a Graphite-on-black Jumpman on the tongue, and a glossy blackout logo on the heel, this stealthy iteration is custom-made for flying above the rim, and under the radar.