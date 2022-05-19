For the past 20 years, Nike and Stüssy have not only collaborated, but have evolved together. Through impact and intent, their exchange of ideas and ideologies have bridged the gap between sport, music, art and culture. Naturally, for their latest work, Stüssy chose the Air Force 1 Mid—a '90s street staple that's since transcended into worldwide fame—for an aggressive, two-toned black tumbled leather and Light Bone makeup. An embroidered Stüssy strap and subtle branding on the toe box and heel finish the look. And as always with your AF-1's, Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.

SKU: DJ7840-002