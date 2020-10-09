Inside the Vault
Adaptive Fit
First seen on the big screen over 30 years ago, the NIKE MAG first released to the public in 2011.
Adaptive Fit finally became a reality for the NIKE MAG in 2016, with a limited edition release of only 89 pairs.
The HyperAdapt 1.0 brought Adaptive Fit to performance product in 2016. As the first athletic shoe with Adaptive Fit, the HyperAdapt electronically adjusted to your foot.
Selecting basketball as the first sport for Adaptive Fit with the 2019 AdaptBB 1.0, Nike proved that Adaptive Fit could not only withstand the demands of the game, but also helping with athletic performance.
The refining of fit for basketball continued with the Adapt BB 2.0 in 2020. The Adapt BB 2.0 improved on court feel & ride, and featured a redesigned upper that allowed for easier on/off.
Inspired by its namesake, the Adapt Huarache was introduced to provide the highest level of comfort and support for the everyday athlete. The shoe’s FitAdapt technology is controlled by the Nike Adapt app, offering a number of present fit recommendations.
Now in 2020, Adaptive Fit joined the Air Max lineage with the AutoMax.
The sneaker takes design cues and elements from one of Nike’s most famous sneakers, the Air Max 90, which continues to inspire the future of Air as we know it.