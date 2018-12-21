€190.00

Nike Flyleather. Made with at least 50% leather fibre.

Building on a partnership that began in 2017, A-COLD-WALL* and Nike return with an Air Force 1. Led by Samuel Ross, A-COLD-WALL* is a curated representation of British street culture. The new Air Force 1 Low by A-COLD-WALL* harkens back to their original AF-1 High design from 2017, and features a Flyleather construction made with at least 50% leather fibre. Flyleather looks and feels like natural leather, but is made by recapturing the leather fibres that were previously destined for landfills.

The A-COLD-WALL* Air Force 1 Flyleather is presented in a white-based colourway, featuring ACW* branding on the lateral toe and tongue.