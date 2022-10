Continuously adding to the legacy of natural motion since the mid '90s, the Nike Air Footscape Woven Chukka features thick stitches on a woven textile upper with premium leather details. Asymmetrical lacing adds a visual twist to a supremely comfortable silhouette. The heralded design is completed with an updated, natural motion Footscape sole underneath. Its latest Earthy colourway highlights the shoe's original emphasis on motion as nature intended it.