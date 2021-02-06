The London Department

Armed with their storytelling brief, the students were shown how to: turn fibres into thread; knit and braid techniques different designs; create different gradients with dye; and finally, capping the finished laces with a heat gun.

Inspiration for the 17-year-old students came from many places. For Hannah and Reynold it came from sunny skies and sunrises, respectively. Robinson took his cues from his city at night with its dark skies and street lights, whereas Agape’s vibrant, multicultural neighbourhood led her use brighter colours. Others took their inspiration from things that were closer by—like Jay, who riffed off the Off-White Air Max 90s he was wearing.