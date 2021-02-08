The Jordan Legacy 312 is Don C's most personal collaboration with the brand to date, a manifestation of years spent admiring Michael Jordan's legendary talent and the shoes that helped him make history



The 312 is a tribute to Chicago that's equally inspired by MJ and today's multi-faceted youth. Its name references the 312 area code of the city, as well as the shoe's juxtaposition of the Air Jordan 1 and 3. "I wanted the Jordan Legacy 312 to have the sole of the Jordan 3, because to me, that shoe is the foundation of the brand", Don explains. "The 1s and the 2s were Nikes first. The 3s were Jordans. That's when the brand became the brand. I've always felt that the foundation of the brand is the 3, but it was built on the 1 first".