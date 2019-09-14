£212.95

For designer John Elliott, part of the thinking behind the new LeBron x John Elliott Icon began with the idea of LeBron walking into a game. Elliott wanted to make sure James had something that made him feel at his best when he was walking through the tunnel and all eyes were on him. Ensuring not only LeBron's confidence, but also his comfort, was at its highest, Elliott combined the LeBron 8's full-length Air tooling with a unique translucent upper featuring court-inspired embroidery.

The new LeBron x John Elliott Icon returns in a simple white and Sail colour scheme.