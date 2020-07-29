Behind the Design
Air VaporMax Plus 'Paris Works in Progress'
The Air VaporMax Plus 'Paris Works in Progress' won the Paris On Air 2018 contest because it looks like the French capital: always under construction. Lou Matheron designed her shoe to be ever-changing.
Every element of the sneaker can be taken off and on as you like. The strap that comes on the elastic upper can be attached different ways. Three movable swooshes in different colourways and a screwdriver come with the shoe. You’ll be able to adapt the Air VaporMax Plus 'Paris Works in Progress' to all of your favourite styles.
“I think Greater Paris exists currently only through public works,” explains Lou Matheron. Paying tribute to this permanent construction, she stylised her VaporMax with various colours, reminiscent of “scaffolding, metal” and “workers safety jackets”. White, grey, metallic blue, yellow, orange: the typical hues of a metropolis under construction, bathed in a clear sky.
The Air VaporMax Plus 'Paris Works in Progress' adapts itself to your tastes. Like Paris, it’s constantly evolving, but always yours. We couldn’t dream of a better homage to the City of Light.