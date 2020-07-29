Air Max Day 2020
It's all yours
It’s March, the month of Air. This means Air Max Day 2020 is right around the corner. To celebrate this annual sneaker bash we are partnering up with members of our community to celebrate you, our champions of Air.
All throughout the month, Daniela Buck, Rhys McKee and Leah Dy Angeles will challenge you to wear your favourite Air Max. Show not only them, but potentially the entire continent how you Rock 'Em. Daniela, Rhys and Leah will review and select pictures based on style and the stories attached to them. So, show them what you’ve got for a chance to be featured on SNKRS.
Daniela Buck
Daniela hails from Berlin, is a forward-thinking sneaker aficionado, works for Sneakersnstuff, and is known for her online presence under the handle @wideawakearthquake.
Rhys McKee
Rhys is from Newcastle, an authentic 110 man with a fast car, and works at The Drop Date. You can find him and all of his profound knowledge on footwear on Instagram at @rhysncl.
Leah Dy Angeles
Leah is a photographer and flamboyant Parisian street connoisseur with a deeply held affinity for Air Max. You’ll find her on Insta as @leahdyangeles.
For now, keep an eye on SNKRS, find out about the rules and blow away our three curators with your personal style and story.