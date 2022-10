On 30 August 1990, MJ's summer tour of Europe took him to Barcelona for a local Spanish League opener. In classic MJ style, he approached the game with ultimate intensity, including switching teams at half time, collecting 37 points and judging a slam dunk competition all in one showing. The latest Air Jordan V sports the colours of the jerseys he wore during the game, and a mosaic pattern inspired by Barcelona street art. As a finishing touch, the "Air Jordan" tongue tag is translated into Spanish.