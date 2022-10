The beloved 1990 Tinker Hatfield-designed silhouette is back with new pops of Jordan Brand color. A stealthy Black nubuck upper sets the stage for Racer Blue accents on the Jumpman, inner tongue, lace lock, and most importantly, around the exposed Air midsole. Its color blocking scheme, while simple and clean, also proudly pays homage to Air Jordan 5 lineage. A reflective tongue, along with an icy outsole and quarter panel cage complete a design that stays low-key until the lights come on.

SKU: CT4838-004