Nearly two years after its spine-chilling 2018 debut, the Air Force 1 Skeleton is rising from the tombs just in time for Halloween. The spooky, cult-classic style returns in familiar form, though this time the design sports harvest-themed hues of Starfish Orange and black. Skeletal graphics still cover the majority of the upper, with accompanying imagery extending to the shoe's insole. Taking after a jack-o'-lantern, glow-in-the-dark material on the midsole and outsole gives the design an extra aura of luminance. Add some frightening footwear to your autumn rotation before this mysterious style goes ghost once again.