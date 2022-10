£114.95

You can't stop ageing, but the Air Force 1 'Fresh' gets pretty close. Soft, textured leather helps conceal creasing, plus it's easy to clean. We've swapped woven labels for debossed branding, while the perforated sockliner keeps it airy and breathable. An extra set of laces means you can go from grabbing coffee on the go to playing in the park without thinking twice. Now, there's really no reason not to rock your triple blacks morning 'til night—365.

SKU: DM0211-001