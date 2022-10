When the Foamposite was released in the mid-90s, it represented the ultimate union of science and performance. The upper was designed with an obsession for aerodynamics and created by pouring synthetic liquid into a mould. The result allowed NBA legends to fly down the court even faster. The newest colourway in Metallic Gold, black and white looks just as fresh as it did 20 years ago—turning heads and leaving suckers in its wake.