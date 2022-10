Ever since the Air Foamposite dropped in the '90s, fans have wondered: Was it really created by Nike designers, or did it fall into their laps from an alien world? The innovational look, delivered by pouring synthetic liquid into a mould, gives it an out-of-this-world look that still astounds today. The newest colourway in Aurora Green sparkles with the depth and colour of precious gemstones, continuing to enrich this incredible sneaker's legacy.