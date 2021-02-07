Mark Ong (Sabotage) got his start as a shoe customiser, taking iconic models and upgrading them with hand-painted graphics and patterns. Works of art in their own right, his shoes became highly sought-after and by the time Nike SB kicked into high gear, his reputation was already solidified. Nike SB has always looked for artists who are willing to take the Dunk to new and interesting places. Mark's resume spoke for itself and Nike SB was happy to let him give the Dunk his SBTG touch in 2006. For more on the enduring legacy of the SB Dunk, go to nike.com/sbdunk.