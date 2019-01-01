Nike Zoom Fly 3
With a carbon fiber plate that helps pitch you forward and our ultra-durable Nike React foam, the Nike Zoom Fly 3 has all of our most-up-to-date technology. Learn more about this race-day shoe that will keep you at the front of the pack.
Toe-To-Heel Cushioning
The Nike React foam is a unique combination of cushy and springy. It’s also one of our most durable—it’ll stay responsive as you tack on the miles.
A Secure, Snug Fit
Made from VaporWeave fabric, the shoe’s transparent upper and arch band lacing system work together to form around your foot for a sock-like fit.
Powered for Speed
A carbon fiber plate sandwiched between layers of Nike React foam is super lightweight yet strong. It delivers a speedy, snappy feeling, helping you keep up a quick pace.
Find your Zoom
“Meet the shoes that'll help you meet your goals. The Nike Zoom Series is made with some of the most innovative Nike technology to help you hit top speed –whether it's a weekday training run or a weekend race. Which do you need?”